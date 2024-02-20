Eagles sign Tyrion Davis-Price

Running back Tyrion Davis-Price has found a new home.

Davis-Price's agents at Elite Loyalty Sports announced that their client has signed a contract with the Eagles. It's a reserve/future contract, so Davis-Price will be part of the 90-man offseason roster once the new league year is underway.

The 49ers drafted Davis-Price in the third round of the 2022 draft and he ran 34 times for 99 yards while appearing in six games during his rookie season. He ran six times for 21 yards in his only appearance of the 2023 season and he was waived in December when the Niners signed safety Logan Ryan.

D'Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny are all set for free agency this offseason, which leaves Kenneth Gainwell as the only back from the active roster currently under contract for 2024 in Philly.