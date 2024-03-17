Eagles to sign Oren Burks

The Eagles have added another free agent linebacker to the roster.

Oren Burks is the latest signing to a group that's also welcomed Zack Baun and Devin White to the fold this week. Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that it is a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Burks was a 2018 third-round pick by the Packers and spent four seasons in Green Bay before moving to the 49ers in 2022. He played 32 regular season games and six playoff games while starting nine time and playing a regular role on special teams.

Burks had 95 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery during his time with the Niners.