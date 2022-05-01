Eagles sign former Idaho DT Noah Elliss to a massive undrafted free agent deal
Noah Elliss to the Eagles with $10,000 signing bonus and massive $240,000 guaranteed money, per a league source
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022
Philadelphia drafted a monster defensive tackle in the first round of the draft and then doubled back to add a monster in undrafted free agency.
Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Eagles are adding Idaho defensive tackle, Noah Elliss on an undrafted free agent deal. The younger brother of current Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss, Noah is the nephew of former Lions’ first-round pick Luther Elliss.
Elliss signed with Mississippi State as a four-star recruit before pivoting to Idaho, where Luther is the defensive line coach.
In 2019, Noah started four of five games played (11 tackles) before suffering a season-ending injury.
This past season he broke out as an honorable mention All-Big Sky Conference selection after logging 46 tackles, 6.5 for loss with one sack, three pass breakups.
Grading the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 NFL draft class
NFL Draft: Eagles 2022 undrafted free agent tracker
What they're saying nationally after the Eagles land Georgia LB Nakobe Dean with 83rd pick
