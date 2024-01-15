Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro is expected to return to the sideline on Monday

Eagles security chief Dominic DiSandro was banned from the sideline for the rest of the regular season after he was involved in a sideline altercation with the 49ers on Dec. 3.

But now, the postseason has arrived.

As noted by Jonathan jones of CBS Sports, DiSandro is expected to be back on the sideline for Monday night's wild card matchup between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.

The incident between DiSandro and the 49ers caused linebacker Dre Greenlaw to be ejected from the game. DiSandro spent time watching games from a box once he was suspended.

The Eagles and Buccaneers are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.