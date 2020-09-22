Eagles RT Lane Johnson has high praise for Carson Wentz’s determination under fire

The Philadelphia Eagles are a tight-knit group and that bond will be tested over the next few weeks after the Birds started the season 0-2. A huge windfall of that disappointment lies at the feet of Carson Wentz.

The Eagles franchise quarterback has been underwhelming during the first two games of the season and as he starts to feel the heat from fans and analysts alike, star right tackle Lane Johnson came to Wentz’s defense.

Lane Johnson on Carson Wentz being under fire: “He doesn’t blink…He doesn’t flinch.” Says getting run game going for him early can help. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 22, 2020





The Eagles quarterback is taking serious heat after being on the receiving end of eight sacks against Washington in the opener and underperforming badly in a showdown aganst Jared Goff and the LA Rams.

Johnson hinted at the lack of a running game being a major cause of Wentz pressing and trying to always make the big play. While was the Eagles again relied too much on Wentz, the Rams for their part allowed Goff to flourish by getting him out the pocket on rollouts and bootleg action.