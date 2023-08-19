Eagles release former LSU CB Greedy Williams

Former LSU star Greedy Williams was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Williams emerged with LSU in 2017, where he recorded six interceptions and 10 pass breakups in his debut campaign. He followed it up with two more picks and nine PBU’s in 2018 and was a key member of LSU’s stout defense.

Williams earned All-American and all-conference honors while at LSU.

He was picked by the Browns in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, but never quite found solid footing in Cleveland. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March, but he’ll now be looking for a new home.

Williams missed all of 2020 with an injury, but in the 39 games he did play, he broke up 12 passes and made 99 tackles. Williams started in 21 of those 39 appearances.

Williams is still talented, so it’ll be interesting to see if another team gives him a shot. He’ll be entering his age-26 season and made just one start last year.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire