Eagles record 13 hits in 9-2 win over Indians

Sep. 21—The Joplin softball team erupted for 13 hits en route to a 9-2 win over Seneca on Monday at the JHS softball field.

The Eagles (11-10) jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the start of the fifth inning and added four more insurance runs in the sixth. The Indians (6-9), limited to six hits, plated one run in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Joplin had five players log multiple hits. Liz Snider went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and one RBI. Jadyn Pankow, Madisyn Tracy, Izzy Yust and Abby Lowery each recorded two hits. Tracy had a pair of doubles, while Lowery drove in two runs and Bailey Ledford homered. Jill McDaniel and Pankow both doubled.

McDaniel picked up the win in the circle after surrendering just six hits and one earned run in seven innings of work. She also struck out nine batters and allowed just one free pass.

Joplin returns to play on Tuesday when it travels to Ozark. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.