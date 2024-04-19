Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will donate $200K to the Philadelphia School District for 10 new air conditioners

Jalen Hurts has put down roots in Philadelphia and his work across the city has been unmatched since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Eagles star quarterback signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension last spring and he’s putting his new money to work, looking to make an impact in the community. According to Fox 29 in Philadelphia, Hurts is donating $200,000 to Philadelphia schools for new air conditioning in 10 schools.

Jalen Hurts is donating $200,000 to the Philadelphia School District to install new air conditioners in 10 schools. He's at Edward Gideon Elementary School in North Philly right now for the announcement. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 19, 2024

Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fliter Academic Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, Abram Jens, and T. Roosevelt were listed by the district as schools earmarked for new air conditioning units.

Hurts made the announcement on Friday at Edward Gideon Elementary School in North Philadelphia in front of students, faculty and friends.

