Eagles place Nakobe Dean on injured reserve

After coming back from their bye to play the Chiefs on Monday, the Eagles have made official an expected roster move.

Philadelphia has placed linebacker Nakobe Dean on injured reserve.

It was reported last week that Dean had suffered a Lisfranc injury and was expected to miss at least four games, if not the rest of the season.

Dean previously missed four games after suffering a different foot injury in Week 1.

In five games this season, Dean has recorded 30 total tackles with two tackles for loss and a half-sack.