Eagles lead at halftime despite pair of Aaron Rodgers TD passes

Aaron Rodgers still is able to get it done through the air, despite a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

The Packers’ great quarterback was throwing the ball around the Linc on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Everything wasn’t perfect as he did throw a pair of picks but there were also a couple of touchdown passes that reminded everyone of why he is ticketed for Canton five years after he retires.

Just like old times. Rodgers to Cobb for a TD #GoPackGo 📺: #GBvsPHI on NBC

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were landing blow for blow and wound up putting the final TD on the board in the last minute of the second quarter.

