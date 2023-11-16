Eagles injury report: Cam Jurgens, Bradley Roby on track to return vs. KC originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles returned to the practice field on Thursday for the first time since coming back from the bye week and it looks like they’ll have a few players returning against the Chiefs on Monday night.

The only player on the active roster who was not practicing on Thursday was tight end Dallas Goedert, who suffered a broken forearm before the bye week. Goedert was a spectator on Thursday. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was placed on IR after foot surgery this week.

But a few Eagles, including right guard Cam Jurgens and Bradley Roby, will likely make their returns on Monday night.

Jurgens (foot) has missed the last five games on IR. The Eagles opened up his practice window a couple weeks ago but held him out against the Cowboys, electing to start rookie Tyler Steen. On Thursday, Jurgens took his spot at right guard with the first-team offensive line during the portion of practice open to reporters. That spot was held a couple weeks ago by Steen.

In Jurgens’ absence, the Eagles started veteran Sua Opeta for the first four games but went with the rookie Steen in Week 9. Getting Jurgens back against the Chiefs should be a nice boost.

Nickel cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) was also practicing on Thursday and it appears as though he’ll be able to return in Week 11. Roby has said as much on social media.

“I just think he's got a lot of experience, and he's sticky in coverage, and he's smart, he’s tough,” head coach Nick Sirianni said of Roby. “If he's available, which we'll see, that will be helpful for our football team.”

In addition to those guys, tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion) and Boston Scott (personal reasons) were back at practice after missing the Cowboys game.

Safety Justin Evans (knee) also returned to practice after the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window earlier in the week. Evans has missed the last four games.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins worked on a side field on Thursday and caught balls off the JUGS machine. He is still on IR and his practice window has yet to be activated.

