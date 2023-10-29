Eagles inactives: Jordan Davis will play vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

LANDOVER, Md. — Eagles starting nose tackle Jordan Davis will play on Sunday afternoon against the Commanders.

Davis, 23, entered the weekend listed as questionable with a hamstring injury he suffered during Thursday’s practice. Davis has started all seven games so far this season.

Jordan Davis is questionable with a hamstring injury. Testing it out now. pic.twitter.com/cvECQoZXR0 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 29, 2023

Here’s the full list of Eagles inactives:

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

QB Tanner McKee

RB Rashaad Penny

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

DT Moro Ojomo

OLB Patrick Johnson

Roby, 31, was the only player the Eagles ruled out on Friday. He missed practice all week and will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury suffered against the Jets in Week 6 in North Jersey.

Since signing with the Eagles, Roby played against the Rams and the Jets but has now missed the last two. But the fact that the Eagles didn’t put him on IR indicates they don’t expect him to miss more than three games.

On Saturday, the Eagles used just one of two elevations from the practice squad. Veteran receiver Julio Jones is active for this game. This is his second of three elevations on the season. So after next week, the Eagles will have to find a spot on the 53-man roster for him.

Veteran Sua Opeta will make his fourth consecutive start at right guard on Sunday afternoon. The normal starter Cam Jurgens has been on IR with a foot injury he suffered against the Commanders in Week 4. If he’s ready, Jurgens will be eligible to return next week against the Cowboys.

The Commanders on Friday ruled out a couple of starting players. Starting left guard Saahdiq Charles was ruled out with a calf injury, while starting linebacker Cody Barton was ruled out with an ankle injury.