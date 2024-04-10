Eagles’ to host Packers in season opening game played in Brazil

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2024 season opener in Brazil — the league’s first-ever game in South America — will air on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

The game will take place in São Paulo at Arena Corinthians, home to the Sport Club Corinthians Paulista soccer team.

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Eagles will face off against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles will play the Packers in São Paolo, Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6, the day after the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024

The stadium was a venue for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. With the game in South America, the NFL will have played a preseason or regular-season contest on five of the seven continents.

In Philly and whichever other local market (opponent is TBD), the game will air on local NBC, as is standard for ESPN and Amazon games. https://t.co/PItoI7QnJz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 26, 2024

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell initially announced the game at the December owners meetings in Irving, Texas.

In a previously released statement, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the following:

“The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America. With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. One of the world’s most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant, and welcoming environment later this year.”

This will be the first Friday night game in Week 1 in over 50 years. The opponent and kickoff time will be announced closer to when the NFL schedule is revealed in May.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire