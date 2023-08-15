What the Eagles will expect from each position group during joint practices with Browns

The Eagles and Browns are ready for Day 2 of joint practice sessions, and thanks to some expected rain in the forecast, the second practice will kick off in under an hour.

The Cleveland defense dominated at times on Monday, and the Philadelphia offensive line will look to re-establish a physical tone ahead of Tuesday’s matchups.

Rookie Jalen Carter stands out on defense, while Sydney Brown continues to make freakish plays.

With practice set to get underway, we’re looking at what Eagles coaches will expect from each position group.

QB

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

For Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota it’ll be about making timely decisions and throws in the face of legit pressure from the Browns talented defensive front.

Tanner McKee and Ian Book will have there opportunity in Thursday night’s second preseason contest.

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles running backs were efficient on Monday. Tuesday’s session will be about Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon punishing the Browns’ defense with multiple looks.

Swift and Gainwell will look to win one-on-one matchups in the passing game, while Rashaad Penny and Trey Sermon offer hard running in between the tackles.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be business as usual for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, while Tyrie Cleveland will look to continue his hot streak of impressive pass catching.

TE

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dallas Goedert will look to win exciting matchups with Grant Delpit, while Tyree Jackson could use his size and athleticism to punish Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in coverage.

OL

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Landon Dickerson and Jason Kelce could be held out of Tuesday’s session after suffering injuries towards the end of Monday’s practices.

Jordan Mailata will look for a much improved day against Browns’ star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

DL

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tuesday is about Jalen Carter continuing his tour of domination as the talented defensive tackle continues to blossom right under our eyes.

Derek Barnett has seen snaps inside at defensive tackle and he’ll be a player to watch while paired with Carter.

LB

Nakobe Dean: Photo ccredit: Kiel Leggere

Tuesday is about Nakobe Dean, Myles Jack, Christian Elliss and other continuing to build chemistry at the positon.

The hard-running Nick Chubb offers the perfect matchup for the developing Dean.

CB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay and James Bradberry will get the bulk of the work, but Greedy Williams has an opportunity to flourish agaisnt his former team.

Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks and Mario Goodrich will be players to watch as they face talented pass catcher Amari Cooper.

Safety

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sydney Brown continues to rise up the depth chart and Tuesday offers another opportunity for the rookie safety to splash his physicality and athleticms agaisnt the Browns versatile offense.

K’Von Wallace and Terrell Edmunds continue to battle, while Reed Blankenship continues to stand out.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire