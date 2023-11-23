Eagles designate Quez Watkins to return from IR

The Eagles designated receiver Quez Watkins to return from injured reserve.

It opens his 21-day practice window.

Watkins, 25, landed on injured reserve Oct. 14 with a hamstring injury. He has missed the last five games after sitting out two games earlier this season with the same injury.

In three games, Watkins has four catches for 21 yards.

The Eagles signed Julio Jones after Watkins went on injured reserve, but Watkins could return as the team's third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Olamide Zaccheaus and Britain Covey also are on the roster.

Watkins, who had 43 catches for 647 yards and one touchdown in 2021, is in the final year of his rookie contract.