Eagles' Dallas Goedert returns to practice ahead of 49ers showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After practicing for the first time since he broke his forearm a month ago, an upbeat Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert pronounced himself healthy and ready to return to action on Sunday.

The only thing is, it’s not his decision.

“You know, I've got to talk to the doctor yet, let him know how it felt out there today, but to me, my arm feels really good and I'm really excited to be where I'm at at this time,” Goedert said after practice.

“It was a lot of fun to get out there, just kind of test it out, see how it feels. And anytime you can put the helmet on, run around with the team, it just feels like you're more a part of the team. So it was a lot of fun. I like doing that more than just running with the strength staff, for sure.”

Goedert didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday. The Eagles listed him as doubtful for the matchup with the 49ers on Sunday. But it’s better than being out.

There might not be a huge chance he'll play, but at least there’s a chance.

“You know, the doctor said it would be four to six weeks, and when I hear that I think two to three,” Goedert said. “So in my mind I was ready to play a couple weeks ago. Doctors didn't agree.”

Goedert said doctors inserted a metal plate in his arm and that will stay in there forever. He said there’s little re-injury risk at this point.

“From what I know, there's really no risk, it's all just making sure my arm feels good,” he said. “A week after surgery or five days after, I got out of the cast, got to move around and everything, and with the plate in there (the doctor) said the bone is stronger than it was before so I don't think it's too big of a re-injury risk there. It's just being able to tolerate anything that happens.”

“It's just working on movement and mobility and things like that. And I'm really happy with where I'm at.”

After a slow start to the 2023 season, Goedert was putting up more characteristic numbers before he got hurt, with 25 catches for 322 yards and two TDs in his last five games.

For the season, Goedert has 38 receptions for 410 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In five-plus seasons, he has 286 catches for 3,407 yards and 21 TDs. Since 2019, his 50 yards per game ranks fifth among tight ends.

Goedert missed five games with a shoulder injury last season. During his two-game absence this year, starting tight end Jack Stoll caught two passes for 17 yards.

“For me, I look at the positive of it,” Goedert said. “I missed five games last year, hopefully only miss two or three this year. And you see all the other people that have year-long injuries or things like that.



“It's tough not being out there but also thankful that I can miss a couple of games and be back for the important games in November (and) December.”

If Goedert does miss the 49ers game, barring a setback, he’s a lock to return a week from Sunday night for the Cowboys rematch in North Texas.

And considering everything, missing three games with a broken arm isn’t bad. Could be a lot worse.

"Yeah, it was obviously kind of a scary thing,” Goedert said. “When you have a broken bone you're worried. … But when they put the plate in there, and it's just been coming along really well. My strength has been coming back. My pain levels have been really low, so I'm really happy.”