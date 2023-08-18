Eagles’ CB Zech McPhearson carted off vs. Brown after suffering leg injury

The injuries are starting to pile up for Philadelphia, and after watching Olamide Zaccheaus and Nolan Smith exit for the locker room, Zech McPhearson was carted off.

The veteran cornerback suffered an undisclosed leg injury.

McPhearson had a game-high six tackles and one pass defended before suffering the injury.

Update:

McPhearson has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire