Eagles’ CB Zech McPhearson carted off vs. Brown after suffering leg injury

The injuries are starting to pile up for Philadelphia, and after watching Olamide Zaccheaus and Nolan Smith exit for the locker room, Zech McPhearson was carted off.

The veteran cornerback suffered an undisclosed leg injury.

McPhearson is on the back of a cart and is now heading indoors. Third #Eagles player to head to the locker room, following WR Olamide Zaccheaus and LB Nolan Smith. https://t.co/TdzbHg2GGc — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 18, 2023

McPhearson had a game-high six tackles and one pass defended before suffering the injury.

Update:

McPhearson has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Nolan Smith is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. https://t.co/TuI8qeu06F — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire