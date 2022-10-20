Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and this top running back could be a target

We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer.

That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into trading defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

That was to be expected with a 2-5 record.

But the Eagles are 6-0 now, and their situation is more like in 2017 when they traded for running back Jay Ajayi at the deadline. Back then, Howie Roseman said it was a reward for the way the team was playing – and to push for a Super Bowl run.

The Eagles, of course, made that run, and Ajayi played a big role.

So who will the Eagles target this year? And is it possible that they could trade one of their players for future draft picks? Here is a ranking of positions, from least likely for a trade to most likely, with some players who could be a fit:

10. Quarterback

The Eagles are set here with Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew as the backup. Because the Eagles don't play again until Oct. 30 against the Steelers, it's hard to see them trading for a veteran unless Hurts or Minshew get hurt that day. The third quarterback is Ian Book, who has very limited experience. Expect the Eagles to stand pat here.

9. Defensive tackle

No, the Eagles aren't trading for a defensive tackle, not with the best rotation in the NFL. Jordan Davis is becoming a force behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, who are having good seasons as well. There's also Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu, who are also part of the rotation.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard walks on the field before the start of an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

8. Offensive line

The Eagles have the deepest, and arguably the best, offensive line in the NFL. If the Eagles wanted to gamble, they could get a decent return by trading Andre Dillard, the first-round pick in 2019 and backup to Jordan Mailata. The Eagles got by in two games with Jack Driscoll playing left tackle when Mailata was injured (Dillard was still on injured reserve at the time).

It's more likely that the Eagles will hold on to Dillard unless the Eagles get offered an early-round draft pick for him. Barring that, having someone like Dillard is a luxury that a Super Bowl-caliber team can afford.

7. Wide receiver

The Eagles are pretty well set here, too.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are by far the Eagles' most reliable receivers. Quez Watkins provides the speed factor on the outside, although he hasn't had many chances. Still, Watkins did have 647 receiving yards last season. There's also Zach Pascal, who's a dependable slot receiver.

It would be hard to see the Eagles going after someone like Kenny Golladay of the Giants. That changes if, and only if, one of their top receivers suffers a significant injury against the Steelers on Oct. 30.

6. Linebacker

The Eagles are set here with starters Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards playing well. Nakobe Dean, the Eagles' third-round pick last year, is the first backup, and he should be able to contribute. There's also Shaun Bradley and they could promote Davion Taylor from the practice squad, too.

The Eagles have long devalued the linebacker position. So it would seem unlikely that they would trade for one, even with injuries.

5. Cornerback

Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both having Pro Bowl-caliber seasons. And the Eagles like top backup Zech McPhearson, who did well enough when he played all but three snaps in place of Slay against Jacksonville.

It's the same at the nickel spot where Josiah Scott has stepped in for two games when Avonte Maddox was out with an ankle injury.

Just like at quarterback, the Eagles will likely take their chances with what they have.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) celebrates his interception with safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia.

4. Safety

The Eagles could look to add a veteran as a third safety behind starters Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, coming off the first two-interception game of his career, and Marcus Epps, who has played every snap this season. But when Gardner-Johnson went out in the third quarter, there was a significant dropoff with K'Von Wallace.

If the Eagles decide to add a veteran, it might be via free agency rather than giving up a draft pick.

3. Tight end

Dallas Goedert is proving himself as one of the top tight ends in the NFL with 357 yards receiving. But there isn't much depth behind him. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra have limited experience. The Eagles did have veteran Richard Rodgers on the practice squad, but he was picked up by the Chargers.

If the Eagles do make a trade here, it would be a minor one for a veteran or a free-agent signee.

Christian McCaffrey could be a target for the Eagles at the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1

2. Running back

Could the Eagles go after someone like Carolina's Christian McCaffrey? Yes, but probably not to the extent where they would be involved in a bidding war. The Eagles did like McCaffrey coming out of the draft in 2017, and his running and catching ability makes him a significant upgrade over Kenny Gainwell.

The Eagles do have two first-round picks, but no, they won't trade one of those for McCaffrey. They might trade a Day Two pick for him, however.

There is McCaffrey's injury history, but he has been healthy this season. He has 393 yards rushing and 277 yards receiving. McCaffrey is also signed for the next three seasons, worth about $12 million per season, while Miles Sanders is not.

The Eagles, of course, would have to make sure McCaffrey could fit in with Miles Sanders, Hurts and the receivers. If so, the Eagles' offense would be even more dangerous.

1. Edge rusher

Chances are, if the Eagles make a move, they'll go after an edge rusher.

Yes, the Eagles are getting good production out of Haason Reddick, who has 4½ sacks. And Brandon Graham, who's 34, is still playing well. But the Eagles have limited his playing time to roughly 40%-50% per game. Josh Sweat has also been effective.

The Eagles, however, don't have much depth behind them. It should be telling that even with Derek Barnett out for the season, the Eagles didn't trust Tarron Jackson enough to put him on the game-day roster against the Cowboys.

Robert Quinn, who had 18½ sacks last season for the Bears, would be a good target. Quinn is 34, and he has only one sack so far this season. But he wouldn't be too costly, and he could work in with Graham and Sweat. A change of scenery could turn his season around, sort of like when the Eagles signed Chris Long as a free agent in 2017.

