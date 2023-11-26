Eagles back within 17-14 after A.J. Brown touchdown catch

The Eagles have come back for wins in the second half in each of their last three games and they are off to a good start on making it four in a row.

Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver A.J. Brown for a three-yard touchdown with 7:13 left in the third quarter. The touchdown cut the Bills lead to 17-14 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles had punted three times and turned the ball over twice since their touchdown in the first quarter, so they were in need of some offensive success. Running back D'Andre Swift got them going with a 36-yard run and Hurts hit tight end Jack Stoll for a 14-yard gain to set up the scoring play.

Buffalo drove for a 48-yard field goal try on their first possession of the second half, but Tyler Bass missed his kick in a heavy rain and the Eagles were back within three points a short time later.