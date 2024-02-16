Eagles agree to terms on extension with special teams coordinator Michael Clay

The Eagles are keeping one of the key members of their coaching staff around.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philadelphia has agreed to terms with special teams coordinator Michael Clay on a contract extension.

While the exact length of the deal was not disclosed, Clay — along with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio — is now under contract beyond 2024.

Clay, 32, is in his second stint with the Eagles, coming back to the club in 2021 as special teams coordinator when Nick Sirianni was hired as head coach.

He initially joined the Eagles in 2014 as a defensive quality control coach and was promoted to assistant special teams coach with Philadelphia in 2015. Clay was then with San Francisco from 2016-2020, serving as assistant special teams coach, assistant strength and conditioning coach, and then assistant special teams coach once again.

Clay is the team’s one remaining coordinator from 2023, as Philadelphia parted ways with former OC Brian Johnson and DC Sean Desai — plus play-caller Matt Patricia — after the 2023 season.