Eagles activate Nakobe Dean from IR, place Quez Watkins on IR

Linebacker Nakobe Dean will return Sunday when the Eagles play the Jets.

The Eagles activated Dean from injured reserve, and his return to the 53-player roster is expected to mean his return to the starting lineup. Nicholas Marrow started at middle linebacker during Dean's four-game absence.

Dean injured his foot in the season opener, playing 49 snaps and making seven total tackles in his first career start. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window this week, and he has worked his way back onto the roster.

“It was just the progression of the week, getting into individual periods, getting into team periods, and making sure that he was ready to go," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Friday, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "He's looking like he's going to be there, and we're excited about that as a football team.”

The Eagles placed receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Watkins popped up on the practice report Friday with a hamstring injury and was ruled out.

He missed two games with a hamstring injury but returned for the win over the Rams last week.

Watkins now will miss four games before becoming eligible to return.