Eagles' 53-man roster tracker: A veteran safety is getting cut, as is preseason workhorse

The Eagles began the process Monday of trimming their roster from 80 down to the required 53 by 4 p.m. Friday.

It's possible that some of those waived will make it back onto the 16-man practice squad. It's also possible that some will be claimed by other teams beginning Wednesday. At the same time, the Eagles could sign players waived by other teams either to their 53-man roster or their practice squad. If the new player is on the 53-man roster, then a corresponding move will have to be made.

Here's the list of players either waived or released, with the source listed:

Jaquiski Tartt, S: Tartt had been a starter for his first six seasons with the 49ers, but could never find his footing here after the Eagles signed him as a free agent in June. The Eagles needed veteran depth at safety when they signed him. Adam Caplan was the first to report this.

Carson Strong, QB: Strong was signed to a bonus of $320,000 as an undrafted free agent, one of the highest amounts given to an undrafted player. Many expected Strong to be drafted in the middle rounds. But he fell, mostly because of a chronic knee issue. But it wasn't the knee that ended his chances. It was his arm. It was telling that the Eagles didn't use him last Saturday until midway through the fourth quarter, trailing 41-3. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports was the first to report this.

Jason Huntley, RB: Huntley was the preseason workhorse. He was third in the NFL in carries with 35 and tied for the league lead in rushing with 163 yards. This is an indication that Miles Sanders is healthy after missing the last two-plus weeks with a hamstring injury. Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reported this.

Renell Wrenn, DT: Wrenn, a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019, couldn't crack a strong rotation behind Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, rookie Jordan Davis and Milton Williams. Caplan reported this.

Richard Rodgers, TE: The veteran had an undistinguished camp. But as in last season, there’s a chance he’ll be back on the practice squad. He was not seen at practice Monday.

Cameron Tom, C: Jason Kelce had elbow surgery two weeks ago, so the Eagles clearly believe he’ll be back by Week 1. Aaron Wilson of PFN reported this.

