EA Sports College Football video game to be released this summer, company announces

College football video game fans now have a date.

Sort of.

EA Sports announced Thursday that its highly anticipated EA Sports College Football will come out this summer, with the full reveal coming in May.

The game will mark the return of the popular video game franchise, which stopped in after the release of NCAA Football 14 in July 2013 with former Michigan Wolverine quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

The series was discontinued due to the debate over student athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses continued around the country and in legislative bodies. The old video game franchise did not use actual college football player names, but the roster closely mirrored the actual players with their numbers and positions linked to the general physical appearances and attributes of those players in the games.

Since then, NCAA Football 14 has developed a cult-like following with it still being played to this day. A group of people even modded the game into College Football Revamped, giving players the ability to play the game with an updated presentation, updated team uniforms, new FBS teams and updated rosters, almost mimicking a new game.

The latest "NCAA Football 14" update from College Football Revamped includes new uniforms for teams such as Clemson and South Carolina, as well as turf tape, which is new to the game.

With NIL new sweeping the college sports world, the new game is expected to allow FBS players to opt into their likeness being used for compensation. The new game is also expected to feature classic modes like dynasty mode and "road to glory," the mode that allowed gamers to create a player and navigate their journey in college football.

Now fans will only have to wait a few more months to get their hands on the newest edition of college football video games, more than 11 years later.

