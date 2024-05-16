EA SPORTS announces the release date for the much anticipated College Football 25

College Football fans and gamers can finally rejoice with the announcement of College Football 25 by EA SPORTS. The highly anticipated college football game has been on hiatus since 2013, when NCAA Football was released. The players highlighted on the released cover are Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado two-way athlete Travis Hunter.

Apart from the obvious graphic updates, the players who opted into the video game will be compensated $600 via an NIL deal. A few other athletes will make more based on some brand deals and other arrangements. It was also announced that trailers and gameplay would be rolled out as it gets closer to the release date. The game will be released on July 19, and the pre-order is available now, making a great gift for any college football fan.

https://twitter.com/EASPORTSCollege/status/1791122960067264841

