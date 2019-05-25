Dwyane Wade says All-NBA vote should have gone to Klay Thompson

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 20: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

To the media member who voted Dwyane Wade to an All-NBA team, Wade appreciates the vote, but believes it should have gone to someone more deserving.

That person being Golden State’s Klay Thompson, who was noticeably absent when the three All-NBA teams were released this past week.

In an Instagram video with his wife, Gabrielle Union, Wade noted that if he did get a vote he would have placed it for Thompson. Union echoed the same sentiment throughout the video

“With that being said, whoever voted for me, I do appreciate you, but you definitely could have saved that vote for one of the people who deserved it,” Wade continued. “I am appreciative of the appreciation of my last year, but I didn’t need the vote.”

All-NBA vote implications

All-NBA teams are voted by media members around the country. Thompson finished the poll with 27 total points, which was 24 points behind Charlotte Hornets’ guard Kemba Walker, who made his first All-NBA team.

Wade was awarded one All-NBA second team vote which has a value of three. Had the vote gone to Thompson, he would have ended up with 30 total points.

The vote would not have made a difference, but the sentiment rings throughout. By missing a selection to an All-NBA team. Thompson became ineligible to receive the $221 million supermax contract from the Warriors. Instead, the Warriors can only offer Thompson $190 million over five years, a loss of $31 million.

In a media session following the release of the awards, Thompson brushed off the significance of the missed money. “It is what it is. I can’t control it,” Thompson told reporters.

Klay Thompson learns he didn’t make All-NBA (“Oh I didn’t?”) and is clearly a little ticked (it affects his next contract): “When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys...Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No.” pic.twitter.com/bW5DiBavo1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 23, 2019

Still, Thompson made one thing clear to the vote givers. “Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No,” he said.