Dwyane Wade is living his best life in Maui with Marquette men's basketball team

Dwyane Wade poses for a photo during the first half of the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Marquette Golden Eagles at SimpliFi Arena on November 20, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii, with Marquette University president Michael Lovell at his left.

The Marquette men's basketball team rallied for a win over UCLA to open up their stint in the loaded Maui Invitational late Monday, and they've had a pretty great super fan along for the ride.

Dwyane Wade, the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer who, of course, led Marquette to the Final Four in 2003, has been taking in the Maui vibes. That includes sitting courtside next to MU president Mike Lovell, in perfect position for a mid-game high-five with Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones.

He also posted images to his Instagram feed of a round of golf with former Marquette teammates Travis Diener and Steve Novak.

Dwyane Wade, Travis Diener, and Steve Novak all in Hawaii ready to watch Marquette go to battle.#mubb #family pic.twitter.com/k6K7zeJDPz — Big East Golden Eagle (@BE_GoldenEagle) November 19, 2023

"The environment is great around the team," Wade said in a postgame interview with Andy Katz. "Obviously, right now, they're top five (ranked in the nation). There's a lot of pressure that comes with that. This is the time of year where you need to see kind of what you're made of. … If you're going to actually reach your goal, you need these trials and tribulations early on."

"Games like this (against UCLA), where Kam is struggling, this is where your leadership really steps up, because it's not about the shots you're making, it's about the other things you can do on the floor. It's important to see your two best players win you games even when they're not playing great."

Marquette gets its biggest trial to date with a battle against No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday. Wade's 2003 team faced off with Kansas in the national semifinal.

"Marquette gave me an opportunity when a lot of people wouldn't." 👏@DwyaneWade talks to @TheAndyKatz about what @MarquetteMBB means to him, this year's Golden Eagles squad, and more 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/ZYlEmxleG2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 21, 2023

