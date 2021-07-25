Dutch gymnasts wore a special tribute to the Tokyo Olympics hosts with Japanese writing on their leotards

Dutch gymnast Sanne Wevers competes at the women's gymnastics Olympics qualification event. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Athletes from around the world competed at women's gymnastics Olympic qualifying on Sunday.

Dutch gymnasts wore a special tribute to the Tokyo Olympics hosts - Japan - on their leotards.

The black, white, and orange uniforms had "Netherlands" written in Japanese across the front.

The Olympics are all about bringing the world together, and the Dutch women's gymnastics team is leading the sportsmanship charge.

Dutch gymnast Lieke Wevers at Olympic qualifying. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

The black, white, and orange uniforms had "オランダ" - the Japanese word for the Netherlands - written across the front. Each orange letter was outlined with white and adorned with orange rhinestones.

New York Times Tokyo bureau chief Motoko Rich was the first to point out the heartwarming show of appreciation from the Dutch towards Japan:

None of the Netherlands' gymnasts qualified for individual event finals, but the Dutch team still has a shot at competing in the team all-around final Tuesday.

As of this article's writing, the Netherlands ranked seventh in qualifying following its team competition performance. Two more subdivisions - consisting of more than five countries apiece - still have to complete their qualifying rotations before the final results are in.

