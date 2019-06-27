Golfer Dustin Johnson awkwardly helps couple reveal gender of their baby

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Dustin Johnson plays a second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Gender reveals are the new thing and couples around the globe are using them to help usher in new members of their families. Diehard sports fanatics are calling on their favorite athletes to help with that process.

But what happens if you aren’t expecting an athlete to help you out?

Wednesday’s gender reveal with golfer Dustin Johnson is a prime example of this conundrum.

Currently, Johnson is in Detroit playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. While signing autographs for fans, Johnson surprised a couple by telling them that he heard that they were expecting a baby.

He took it a step further by asking if they would like to know the baby’s gender and then promptly pulled out a pink golf ball, the universal sign of a girl.

The couple was in utter shock, as was the crowd of bystanders.

When pressed about how he knew, Johnson asserted that he has people “that find stuff out.”

The whole exchange is about as awkward as you can imagine.

Check it out:

A gender reveal ... from @DJohnsonPGA. 😮



DJ gave this expecting couple the surprise of a lifetime @RocketClassic.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/YRaNPRF9ju — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2019

We have no idea how this came to be or how Johnson would have found out.

But we do know this: If an athlete ever approaches you and says that they heard you were expecting, just go along with it.

