Duplantis betters pole vault world record to 6.24m

Armand Duplantis raised his pole vault world record again to now 6.24 metres, at the first Diamond League meet of the season on Saturday in Xiamen, China.

Sweden's Duplantis cleared the height in his first attempt to better his record from September 2023 by one centimetre. He had earlier also cleared 5.62m, 5.82m and 6.00m without a foul jump.

American Sam Kendricks was a distant second with 5.82m.

Duplantis, 24, has ruled the discipline in recent years and Saturday marked his eighth world record since he surpassed the previous mark of 6.16m from Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie.

He has Olympic gold from 2021, two world titles and two European titles, and is also the top favourite for gold at this summer's Paris Games.