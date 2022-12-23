Dunk of the Night: Jaxson Hayes

Associated Press

Azuolas Tubelis dribbled the ball around a defender in transition, kept his stride on the other side and threw down a one-handed dunk. Tubelis scored 26 points, including two on his dribble-around dunk, and No. 5 Arizona closed out its nonconference schedule by overpowering Morgan State 93-68 on Thursday night. “I don't know if he can recreate that again — I've seen some things that haven't worked," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said.