Dunk of the Night: Jaxson Hayes

Even if Anthony Davis misses an extended stretch with his foot injury, the Lakers may not be out of luck when it comes to trade talks.
Gonzaga is no longer the plucky up-and-comer with the frequently mispronounced name, and it no longer really fits in the "mid-major" category, not with its resume.
The Badgers decide to cancel Friday's game
Kings center Domantas Sabonis joined a list featuring Wes Unseld, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell in a win over the Lakers.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers explains why James Wiseman hasn't been unable to translate his success from the G League to the NBA.
A report says Bulls star Zach LaVine wants to make his way to the Lakers. However, it won't be easy for the Purple and Gold to pull it off.
Who would win if these two teams played each other?
The Jayhawks improved to 11-1 on the season entering a short Christmas break.
Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard 68-54 on Thursday night. The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24.
While insignificant to the outcome of the game, there are some baskets that are very significant for bettors.
We've got Christmas wishes for every team.
Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is a 15-year NBA veteran. He says lessons he learned throughout his career have contributed to his longevity.
The Cavs lost the first two meetings against the Bucks in similar fashion. On Wednesday night, those trends were reversed.
The Badgers, who were scheduled to debut their alternate uniform Friday, will also display the look in February in recognition of Black History Month.
De'Aaron Fox sounded off about the referees on Twitter following his ejection during Kings-Lakers.
Azuolas Tubelis dribbled the ball around a defender in transition, kept his stride on the other side and threw down a one-handed dunk. Tubelis scored 26 points, including two on his dribble-around dunk, and No. 5 Arizona closed out its nonconference schedule by overpowering Morgan State 93-68 on Thursday night. “I don't know if he can recreate that again — I've seen some things that haven't worked," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said.
The Indiana Hoosiers complete their non-conference schedule when the Kennesaw State Owls visit Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
If things keep going poorly in Chicago, will the Bulls pivot away from their current roster? Should they anyway?
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn took advantage of his opportunity with leading scorer Zach Edey out with illness. Kaufman-Renn came off the bench to score a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night. 'It feels good just to play basketball again,'' said Kaufman-Renn, who sat out last season as a freshman.
“I just knew I wanted to do whatever I could to help the team win in any way possible, whether that was me cheering on the bench or handing guys towels or waters,” Boise State freshman Jace Whiting said.