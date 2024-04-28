Dundee v Celtic: Changes

Dundee make two changes following their 0-0 draw with Rangers 11 days ago.

Antonio Portales replaces the injured Joe Shaughnessy in defence with Josh Mulligan taking over from Lyall Cameron in midfield and Cameron also missing from the squad.

Celtic's last game was that epic Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, which they won on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Brendan Rodgers makes just one change to his starting line-up with James Forrest replacing fellow winger Yang Hyun-jun, who makes the bench.