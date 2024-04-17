Duke's Jeremy Roach announces plans to enter NBA draft and transfer portal

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke's Jeremy Roach is declaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal if he returns to college.

The 6-foot-1 guard announced his plans in a social-media post Tuesday night. He has an additional year of eligibility remaining, granted by the NCAA to players who competed during the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020-21.

Roach was a freshman that year for a 13-11 team that missed the NCAA Tournament, ending a run of 24 straight bids. But Roach became a three-year starter, first for retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's final team that reached the Final Four in 2022 and then the first two seasons under successor Jon Scheyer.

Roach averaged 14 points last season, helping Duke reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball