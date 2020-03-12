Duke suspends athletics as fate of NCAA tournament remains in peril, Kansas follows suit
With the fate of the NCAA tournament in peril, Duke announced on Thursday that it is suspending all athletic competition indefinitely.
Duke Athletics Suspends Activities Indefinitely
News of the decision arrived after the ACC and all other major conferences canceled their championship tournaments earlier Thursday.
Conference tournaments canceled
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that it would conduct its tournament without fans in the stadium. But the sports landscape has dramatically shifted since that announcement with the NBA deciding Wednesday night to suspend its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19.
Kansas shuts down travel, athletic events
Shortly after Duke’s announcement, Kansas athletics announced that it is canceling all athletic travel indefinitely and suspending home and away competition. The Jaywhawks were the anticipated No. 1 overall seed for the tournament.
The NCAA has yet to make an announcement since the NBA’s decision and canceled conference tournaments.
