Dante Moore, Arch Manning, and CJ Carr's recruitments are the talk of the college football landscape this offseason. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde compare their potential landing spots and the impact a 5-star QB could have at Notre Dame. Duke basketball and first-year head coach Jon Scheyer has hired Rachel Baker, a former Nike employee, as their GM. Baker's name certainly sounded familiar to Pat and Dan... The guys also recap a thrilling weekend on the softball and baseball diamonds as the postseason is in full swing. They also dig up an age-old Twitter debate... fight an orangutan once with swords every year or fight a chicken every time you get into a vehicle.