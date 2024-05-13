Duff poised for return to management?

Former Swansea City head coach Michael Duff could be set to return to management at Huddersfield Town.

Duff, 46, has been out of work since being dismissed by Swansea last December.

He was linked with Huddersfield earlier this year and has also been mentioned as a contender to take over at former club Barnsley this summer.

But the ex-Cheltenham Town manager is now the odds-on favourite to become Huddersfield boss following their relegation to League One.

Andre Breitenreiter left the Terriers by mutual consent after they went down.

Duff left Barnsley to take over at Swansea last summer, but was fired after less than six months in charge.