Duce Robinson moves USC to No. 8 in national 2023 recruiting rankings

USC is about to enter its last football season as a member of the Pac-12 Conference. The Trojans hope to end the season on top of the conference standings. That’s where it really counts.

For now, they’ll have to settle for being on top in the recruiting rankings.

The successful recruitment of top tight end Duce Robinson has enabled USC to rise to No. 8 in the nation in the 247Sports recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023. The Trojans passed the Oregon Ducks, who are now No. 9 in the country. USC has the Pac-12’s No. 1 class for the upcoming college football cycle.

“USC is USC,” Robinson told 247Sports. “Southern California is beautiful, I’ve got great relationships with all of these guys in this class and I’ve got a great relationship already with Caleb Williams. It doesn’t hurt to have a great relationship with the Heisman Trophy winner.

“Coach Lincoln Riley’s offense and what he does is special. They are such an explosive offense and it’s something I believe I can really thrive in. They are going to get guys in space, they are going to find ways to get their guys the ball and let them do what they do best.”

