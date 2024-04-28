Drivers complete 24-hour marathon kart race

Thirty-five teams of eight people took part in the marathon event [Buckmore Park]

Drivers have completed a 24-hour race at a Kent karting circuit.

It took place at Buckmore Park, near Chatham, the venue where Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton began his racing career.

Thirty-five teams of eight people took part in the event.

The venue is owned by the family of John Surtees, the 1964 Formula One world champion.

The winning team, Nameless Motorsport, completed 1,347 laps of the 0.6m (1km) circuit.

Second was XLR8 Kent Brewery Racing, with Dab Motorsport coming third, both managing 1,343 laps.

