Driver to wear Notre Dame-type helmet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Notre Dame football and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are two of the most beloved sports institutions in Indiana. It’s surprising that the two don’t come together more often. However, that will come to pass May 10 and 11 during the two races for the Sonsio Grand Prix for the Indy NXT series. James Roe, who appropriately hails from Ireland, will drive in a helmet that might as well have come direct from the Notre Dame campus:

For the uninitiated, Indy NXT is the level directly below IndyCar, the governing body that puts on the Indianapolis 500 every year. Hopefully, Roe will get to be part of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing in the distant future and put this helmet in the real spotlight. For now though, this representation will do.

In Indy NXT’s lone race so far this season, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10, Roe, who drives for Andretti Global, finished 16th. He next will run in the Grand Prix of Alabama on April 28.

