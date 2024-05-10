Driver retires from charity softball game, passes it to Jordan Love

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Charity Softball Game has been a staple for Packers fans for years, but long time host Donald Driver announced on Friday evening that he’s retiring from the event and passing it on to quarterback Jordan Love.

“It started with Brett [Favre] then after Brett retired, he gave it to me. I, then, passed it on to the great Jordy Nelson, Nelson passed it back to me, and we continued. Now, I have this opportunity to pass it to of, what I feel, is the future quarterback of the Green Bay Packers Jordan Love”, Driver expressed at Fox Cities Stadium. “I’ve said it before, he deserves it. So now it’s time for the legend, I think and know, that he will become and to pass the torch to him. Donald’s walking away from the softball game. It’s official. It’s retirement.”

“It’s awesome to have a legend like this supporting you and there for you in your own journey”, Love said.

The reigns will be passed to Love to continue the long standing tradition and it comes shortly after he started his own charity, the ‘Hands of 10ve’ Foundation.

“I’m happy to do some things going forward that’ll help the community, help the kids, and do some cool things in the future”, Love told the local media. “I’m blessed to be able to play in the National Football League. Blessed to be able to play football at the highest level and it’s an honor. I’m just trying to do more in the community and give back.”

As Love explains his new foundation, ‘Hands of 10ve’, the mission statement centers around getting kids involved in sports, uniting the police/sheriffs department with the community, helping and supporting those who are battling mental health issues.

All of those subjects hold a special place in Love’s heart after his father, who was a police officer in Bakersfield, California, committed suicide in 2013.

Driver told the media he’s open to coming back to the charity softball game in the future as a former player to support Love and the Green Bay Packers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.