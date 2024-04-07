Driussi scores twice, rallies Austin to 4-3 victory over Earthquakes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored two goals, the second coming in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, and Austin FC rallied last in a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Defender Paul Marie staked the Earthquakes (1-6-0) to a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute with his first goal of the season. Marie used a crossing pass from Cristian Espinoza to send a header to the middle of the net from close range for the fifth goal of his career. Marie appeared to score again six minutes later but Benjamin Kikanovic was ruled offside after a review.

San Jose took a two-goal lead in the 58th minute when Jeremy Ebobisse drilled a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. It was his second netter of the season and the fifth of his career against Austin.

Austin (2-2-3) got on the scoreboard in the 62nd minute on a penalty kick from Sebastián Driussi. Diego Rubio drew a foul on San Jose's Carlos Gruezo to set up Driussi's first goal this season.

Jáder Obrian pulled Austin even in the 63rd minute and 19-year-old rookie defender Guilherme Biro gave Austin a 3-2 lead in the 67th. Obrian's first goal this season and Biro's second were both unassisted.

The Earthquakes knotted the score in the 74th minute on a goal by 33-year-old rookie forward Amahl Pellegrino, who used an assist from Espinoza to score the first of his career.

Driussi's match-winner was a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner and came with an assist from Gyasi Zardes. Driussi has scored seven goals in seven career matches against the Earthquakes.

Brad Stuver saved five shots for Austin. William Yarbrough had two saves for San Jose.

The two clubs had played to four straight draws. Austin picks up its first win in a series the Earthquakes lead 2-1-5.

San Jose returns home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Austin travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport