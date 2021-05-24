Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater can’t create separation right now

The Broncos had their first day of organized team activities on Monday, which marked a milestone in a quarterback competition that’s got a way to go before it is settled.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that there’s “not really” any way for Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater to create separation from one another at this stage in the offseason.

Fangio said team work is going to be crucial to the decision and the Broncos won’t be doing any 11-on-11 work for the first two weeks of OTAs. The 7-on-7 work that they’re doing now will help get Bridgewater acclimated in the offense for the summer.

That’s when the Broncos will hold training camp practices and play preseason games that will likely form the biggest data points for Fangio to make his call about who will be under center against the Giants on September 12.

