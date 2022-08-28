Drew Lock “disappointed” at losing the starting quarterback job again

Pete Carroll announced his starting quarterback decision to the entire team in the locker room following Friday night’s final preseason game. He didn’t need to tell anyone.

It was obvious to everyone that Geno Smith would start Week 1.

Drew Lock didn’t do enough to win the job from Smith, who became the favorite to start the moment he re-signed with the Seahawks on April 19. Lock threw three interceptions and one touchdown in his 56 snaps against the Cowboys.

“He can play,” Carroll said. “I don’t have any question that he can play. I really don’t. He’s got all the athleticism. He’s got the arm strength. He’s got arm talent. He’s got a creativity about him. All of that. I think he’s going to be a fantastic football player soon, so it’s just a matter of he just didn’t quite have enough time to beat out a guy who knew exactly what he was doing and who just stayed at it and really just won the job because of his consistency and really his performance.”

It marks the second consecutive summer that Lock has lost the starting job. Teddy Bridgewater beat him out in Denver during training camp a year ago, and the Broncos traded him to the Seahawks after acquiring Russell Wilson.

“As a competitor, you’re always disappointed, and I was disappointed,” Lock said. “You want to be out there. You want to be playing with those guys. You want to be able to step on the field and show you can do it. Yeah, you’re disappointed, but now it’s my job to have his back and be the best teammate I can be. I need to come out everyday and find ways to make this team better and make myself better. I have to strive to get better every single day. I know I won’t be taking the reps, but there’s a lot of ways you can get better.

“I learned a lot about what to do last year in this situation and how to be ready for any chance that I get. I just need to get better any day.”

Story continues

Smith took most of the first-team reps during the offseason program, training camp and started all three preseason games. Lock was scheduled to start the second preseason game but tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the game.

Lock said his second bout with COVID “kicked my butt a little bit,” but he refused to use that as an excuse for how he played Friday night or for losing the quarterback battle.

“The easy answer is anytime you miss a game it sets you back whether its preseason or regular season,” Lock said. “The Raiders, obviously, I was very disappointed that I didn’t get to play in that game, but I came out in practice this week a lot better, and I had an opportunity.”

In two preseason games, Lock went 24-of-39 for 273 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

Drew Lock “disappointed” at losing the starting quarterback job again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk