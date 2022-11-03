Dre'Mont Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Despite losing Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos have other players to rely on. Like defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, who was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jones earned the honor after his performance in the 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Jones had seven total tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Through eight games, he has 5.5 sacks, only one away from his season-best performance when he had 6.5 sacks in 2020.

The game snapped Denver's four-game losing streak and brought them to a record of 3-5.

Cheers, @TheOfficial_80! ☕️🇬🇧



RT to congratulate Dre'Mont Jones on being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week‼️



📰 » https://t.co/POsWrQxd7Y pic.twitter.com/13E3UGcsLg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 2, 2022

Jones was also given the Defensive Player of the Week award in Week 16 of the 2019 season when he had 2.5 sacks against the Detroit Lions.

The Broncos have a bye Week 9.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dre'Mont Jones receives AFC honor for performance against Jaguars