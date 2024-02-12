Dre Greenlaw believed to have torn Achilles

When 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ruled out of Super Bowl LVIII with an Achilles injury, it didn't take much of a leap to expect the next update to be that Greenlaw tore his Achilles.

That update came early in the second half. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Greenlaw is believed to have suffered a tear. Once confirmed, Greenlaw will be looking at an extended rehab schedule heading into the 2024 season.

Greenlaw suffered the injury while running on the field at the start of a Chiefs drive in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He was carted to the back and called questionable to return before the team officially ruled him out.

Greenlaw is signed through the 2024 season.