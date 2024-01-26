Draymond trolls CP3, offers praise for Scott Foster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The fiery saga between Warriors guard Chris Paul and NBA referee Scott Foster took a humorous turn recently.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show,” Green poked fun at Paul’s spat with Foster, trying to tease his Golden State teammate into talking more about his longtime beef with the NBA referee.

Green began talking about NBA officials, humorously bringing up Foster and how he is one of his favorite refs in the league.

“One of my favorite officials Scott Foster, you want to talk about him?” Green asked Paul.

“Knock it off,” Paul responded.

“I love Scott, by the way," Green continued. "You know why I love Scott? Scott to me, where I go wrong is with the referees that act like they’re cool with you, and then the moment the game starts you can’t say hi.”

Paul told Green he never knew Foster was Green's "man," to which the Warriors forward replied with a matter-of-fact reason: He always knows what he's going to get with the referee.

“Damn right you knew what you were going to get every time you played against us," Paul replied. "Let’s go look at the record.”

Later on in the conversation about referees and their interactions with players on the court, Green once again teased out the question to Paul, asking if he wanted to talk about Foster.

“I can’t, not right now, but in due time we will have that conversation,” Paul said.

Paul has had a very turbulent relationship with Foster for many years, with things coming to a head earlier this year during a Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns where he was ejected from the game by the referee.

The contentious situation blew up even more during the postgame press conference, where Paul detailed his personal dislike of Foster, leading NBA commissioner Adam Silver to issue a stern rebuke of Paul’s statements.

In the NBA playoffs, Chris Paul has a 3-17 postseason record when Scott Foster is the crew chief, including losing 13 consecutive playoff games during his time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Suns.

