Draymond Green warns Trae Young about embracing NBA villain role

Draymond warns Hawks' Young about embracing villain role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green knows a thing or two about being an NBA villain.

The Warriors' star has been one of the more prolific antagonists in the league throughout the last decade. But at 32, Green might be ready to put his villainous persona to rest.

In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Green offered sage advice to Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young, who famously embraced his role as a villain during the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

"I'm a big fan of Trae Young," Green told Rooks. "He's talented as hell, underdog, small, all of that. But because of his stature, you're going to want to like him before you want to hate him. And I personally think Trae has, in his mind, has taken on this villain role.

"And he's bought into it and he's dove head-first (into it). He's good enough to take it on and still play well and still be Trae Young and still be an All-Star and be fine. But I personally think it's the wrong approach."

Why does Green believe it's the wrong approach? Simply put, it's just not enjoyable most of the time.

"Because being a villain isn't fun," Green explained. "You only get so much out of shutting someone up. How many times are you going to shut them up? Then what? They still hate you, you're still looked at as the villain.

"I have kids, you don't know how that's going to affect them. It's just no fun. It's fun at times, don't get me wrong. It has its moments where you're basking in it and enjoying every minute of it. But overall, it isn't any fun forcing people to not like you. And so I think, like a guy like Trae, nah man, go the opposite way."

RELATED: Steph good for back-to-backs, Klay still awaiting clearance

If there's one player who knows what comes with being an NBA villain, it's Green.

Story continues

Sure, it can be fun at times, but Young soon will find out that the negatives outweigh the positives.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast