Draymond Green reacts to Steph Curry’s hosting performance at 2022 ESPYs

Tommy Call III
·1 min read
On Wednesday night, Steph Curry traded in his Golden State Warriors’ No. 30 jersey and Curry Brand basketball shoes for a suit and a microphone as the host of the 2022 ESPY awards.

Curry’s performance at the ESPYs in Hollywood featured different skits that got the crowd laughing, along with of a flurry of roasts that pointed at teams and players like the Boston Celtics, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and even Tom Brady.

At one moment, Curry’s hosting debut was interrupted by a teammate. Draymond Green surprised the audience by starting up his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show” while Cury was still on stage.

Despite his quick interruption, Green had nothing but praise for Curry’s debut hosting performance at the ESPYs. Following the award show in Los Angeles, Green took to Twitter with a reaction to Curry’s role as host.

Via @Money23Green on Twitter:

