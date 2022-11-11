Draymond Green loves Ja Morant's 'cockiness,' clarifies Warriors-Grizzlies beef

Draymond loves Ja’s cockiness, clarifies Dubs-Grizzlies beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The back and forth between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is carrying over into the 2022-23 NBA season and the teams haven’t even faced each other yet.

The tension from last season intensified in the conference semifinals when the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in a six-game dogfight.

But the trash talk didn’t end when the series did. In fact, it grew more heated after Golden State won its fourth title in eight seasons. And it doesn’t appear to be dying down anytime soon, either.

Still, Draymond Green maintains the friction between the two organizations is the furthest thing from a rivalry.

“Is it a rivalry? No way. Absolutely not,” Green said on the first episode of “Unfiltered with Complex Sports,” which was released Thursday. “You know what that reminds me of? That reminds me of when they were trying to make it out that the Warriors and the [Los Angeles] Clippers were a rivalry back in 2014, ’15 and ’16. That was never a rivalry.”

“And by the way, at one point in that, we were the up-and-coming young fellas. Even then, that wasn’t a rivalry. Nobody had won anything! So how was it a rivalry? And [the Grizzlies] haven’t won anything so it’s impossible for that to be a rivalry. Who was a rivalry was us and the [Cleveland Cavaliers]. That was a rivalry. You don’t just get ‘rivalry’ because you played a good regular season game or two. Let’s not lessen the standards of rivalries.”

It’s clear that Green doesn’t take the meaning of what a true rivalry is lightly. But, as a competitor, he can appreciate a true foe like the LeBron James-led Cavaliers, who battled against the Warriors for four consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

But a team who had a good regular season and made a strong playoff push with nothing to prove for it doesn’t exactly meet Green’s criteria for a real “rivalry.”

Call it what you want, but there’s some type of animosity between the two teams.

Sure, you could argue that it’s just two competitive teams fighting for a shot at an NBA championship. And it would be easy for fans to move on if the players did, but that hasn’t been the case.

Over the offseason, Green joined former NBA star JJ Redick for a crossover event of “The Draymond Green Show” and “The Old Man and the Three” podcasts and said that Memphis is due for a reality check.

Just over a month later, the Grizzlies put a sign in their weight room with that exact quote from Green for extra motivation.

Green doubled down on his comments but made it known that there’s still a level of mutual respect despite what people might think.

“They got it! They got a reality check and they’re going to get another one,” Green said in the interview. “Here’s the thing that I want the young fellas to understand. It’s all fine and dandy when you’re chasing after the big dogs. It’s all cool. But now you got to do it again … They had a good regular season and that’s cute, that’s dope. I’m happy for them.

“Jaren [Jackson Jr.] is my young fella, that’s my dog. And I rock with Ja [Morant], I love Ja. His cockiness, because I do think there’s some cockiness to it. But his confidence. I don’t want cockiness to be taken like that’s a bad thing. Like in order to be that good, you have to have some cockiness to you. I love his demeanor, I love how he gets the guys to follow him and he makes them believe. They had a great regular season, as they should have. Because he’s a really good young leader and they have really good young talent.”

The NBA gods gave the people what they want for Christmas this year, with a Grizzlies-Warriors Christmas Day showdown at Chase Center. As a result, the world will finally be able to listen to less talk and watch more action come Dec. 25.

