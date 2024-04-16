Draymond claps back at fan's podcast criticism with perfect reminder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite what some might believe, Draymond Green actually can juggle two jobs at once.

Ahead of the Warriors' Western Conference Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Green released a 40-minute "Draymond Green Show" podcast Monday previewing the win-or-go-home showdown, while also sharing his thoughts on the rest of the NBA postseason picture.

Green podcasting while the Warriors are preparing to face the Kings didn't sit well with at least one member of Dub Nation, and the four-time NBA champion provided the fan with a perfect reminder.

This the same thing they said when I won a championship podcasting 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 16, 2024

Own me GOAT — japta (@DubsBetterrr) April 16, 2024

My GOAT notices me but only to cook me 💔💔✌️ — japta (@DubsBetterrr) April 16, 2024

Green is no stranger to hearing from fans about his podcasting schedule during the postseason.

Back in 2022, Green recorded his show throughout the Warriors' NBA Finals run, drawing the ire of fans and national pundits, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Following the Warriors' NBA Finals Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics in which he scored just two points, Green recorded a podcast and proceeded to blast his critics.

“Draymond’s focused on podcasting, blah, blah, blah,” Green said during the June 9, 2022 episode of “The Draymond Green Show.” “Listen, y’all going to get this podcast. Like I told y’all at the beginning of these playoffs, this podcast ain’t going nowhere. I’m going to leave the arena, I’m going to return to the hotel room, I’m going to return to my home when we’re back in San Francisco and I’m going to film this podcast.”

If the Warriors see their 2023-24 NBA season come to an end Tuesday night in Sacramento, it likely isn't because Green spent less than an hour recording a podcast.

