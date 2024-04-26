Drake Maye's brothers roast him in hilarious draft day message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Drake Maye's three brothers couldn't resist roasting their youngest sibling after the New England Patriots selected the UNC quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Typically, the top draft picks receive emotional congratulatory videos from family members after making it to the league. But when the NFL asked Cole, Luke, and Beau Maye to record their video, they had other ideas.

They created a hilarious "Fab Five" callback, calling the 21-year-old a “pretty boy,” “overrated,” and “a b***h.” The NFL caught Drake's reaction to the video and it was glorious.

"Are you serious? I was getting emotional for a sec, but I'm laughing now," he said.

Drake Maye’s brothers were asked to record a special message for him and they did this 😂😂 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/zzxsTESlpS — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024

After getting the jokes out of the way, the Maye brothers each sent more heartfelt messages. You can watch those in the video below:

Cole, Luke, and Beau Maye also have athletic backgrounds. Cole pitched for the Florida Gators' College World Series team in 2017. Luke helped the UNC basketball team to a title that same year and now plays professionally in Japan. Beau played basketball at UNC briefly during the 2022-23 season.

Drake had his family by his side as he was introduced at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

“This is my squad and if you’re getting me, you’re getting them," he said.

The Patriots will look to get their new signal-caller some help on Days 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Day 2 begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.